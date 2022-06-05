Man brings street dog to life by performing CPR, Twitter hails its hero | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Man saves a dying street dog

The love between man and animal is unspoken and a video going viral on social media proves that kindness knows no bound. In the clip, a dog is seen out of breath and nearing his death. A man standing by thinks on his feet and starts to perform CPR on the dog thus giving him a new lease of life.

Read: What! Shin-chan was banned in India? Know all the controversies around Japanese manga series

Usually, when people come across street dogs, we tend to ignore their plight. Some of us even mistreat street animals. However, the man from the video sets an example as to how everyone is essentially the same, human or animal.

Read: UP woman living near India-China border claims to be goddess Parvati, wants to marry Lord Shiva

In the clip, we can see that despite his best efforts initially, the dog is unable to breathe. However, instead of giving up on the dying animal, the man continues to put in his efforts and finally revives the four-legged animal. Had it not been for this person, the dog would have died a painful death.

After being shared online, the video has garnered close to 2 lakh views. Netizens hailed the kind gesture of the man and flocked to the comments section with loving messages. “Blessed are those whose heart dwells for others,” a social media user wrote. Another netizen commented, “Great. If all was like this, this earth would turn into a Paradise. Love all and live well. God bless those extraordinary men and women.”