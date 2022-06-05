What! Shin-chan was banned in India? Know all the controversies around Japanese manga series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NAME_SHINCHAN_ Shin Chan

Shin-chan is one of the most-watched anime cartoons in India and around the world. The show has a huge fan following and is considered a family entertainment program. People like to watch this show just to laugh at a five-year-old boy's crazy antics. However many of you must be not aware that Shin-chan’s was once banned from India and the reason behind it.

Why Shin-chan courted controversy in India?

According to the reports, the cartoon show Shin-chan was based on a life of a five-year-old kid and his family. The content was banned in India because of its vulgarity, use of bad language and inappropriate content.

History of Shin-chan

Originally Shin-chan was written and illustrated in Japanese by the author Yoshito Usui. He started a weekly magazine in 1990, where he gave Shin-chan illustrations to the Futabasha publication. The story of Shin-chan worked till September 11, 2009, because of the untimely death of the author Yoshito Usui. In a year the team member of Usui’s team started a new Shin-chan in the year 2010 and to date, it airs on television sets.

When did Shin-chan start to air in India?

Shin-chan started airing in India back in 2006. The show was loved by people of all ages. Shin-chan’s comic timing, all-day shenanigans and antics gave everyone a good laugh, until the time came when it was banned in India in 2008.

Why was Shin-chan banned in India?

The most prominent anime cartoon show Shin-chan was banned in India in 2008. It was said that the Japanese cartoon show was banned because Indian parents protested that it was showing vulgar content, inappropriate language and even suggestive nudity. They claimed that the show has a bad impact on their children's behaviour and this was the biggest matter of concern.

When was Shin-chan re-started in India?

Shin-chan was re-started in India just after one year of its ban, that was in 2009. It was said that the show was edited and all the inappropriate scenes and dialogues were removed. Even the word like alcohol was replaced with the word juice. The Indian Censor Board re-checked all the content, and only after checking it, allowed the show again to be broadcasted on the television for the children.