Aashram 3 Twitter Reactions: Bobby Deol impresses as Baba Nirala but fans feel plot is 'boring'

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is back as Baba Nirala! The actor received a thunderous response with filmmaker Prakash Jha's web show Aashram, which revolves around fake godmen, Nirala, and how he cons his followers unless someone decides to fight against his wrongdoings. The Hindi crime drama is undoubtedly one of the most popular OTT shows and has a dedicated fan base.

If watched Aashram 1 and 2, season 3, according to Tweeple is lengthy and boring. It revolves around Pammi Pahelwan (Aaditi Pohankar) saving her life from Baba Nirala as they chase her. On the other hand, Esha Gupta, an addition to the cast as Sonia, left fans impressed. She is helping Baba Nirala in his 'image building.' Her mind games, evil plot and cleverness add some extra pinch of entertainment to Aashram 3. ALSO READ: Jawan teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan's gory look leaves fans speechless; call it 'spine chilling'

Did Aashram 3 manage to live up to fans' expectations? Well, taking to their social media, many fans expressed disappointment over the plot. A user said, "@prakashjha27 sir there is no good in stretching Aashram. Ekta Kapoor ka serial thori banana hai. Damn balaji k serials. Bore bana dete ho cheese." Another wrote, "Very excited for #Aashram3 but after watching it I think story was going slowly & lengthy. I thought it was the end of it but not. Not excited for next season."

A third one read, "Loved binge watching #AashramSeason3 on @MXPlayer!!@thedeol keep up with these performances ... Loved this hidden talent !!Salute once more to @prakashjha27!!"

The latest season of the web show also stars Anupriya Goenka, Darshan Kumaar, Adhyayan Suman, and Tridha Choudhury in pivotal roles. ALSO READ: 'Follow The Rules': Jaipur Police's 'Panchayat' twist traffic advisory post wins internet