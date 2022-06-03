Jawan teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan's gory look leaves fans speechless; call it 'spine chilling'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMSRK Jawan teaser OUT

Shah Rukh Khan fans can't keep calm as the superstar made an exciting announcement today (June 3). The actor shared a nail-biting teaser of his upcoming film titled Jawan. Ever since SRK joined hands with South filmmaker Atlee for his upcoming project, fans have been demanding updates about the development of the project. From the cast to the title of the film, the details of the film were kept under cover. Touted as Shah Rukh's biggest movie ever, Jawan also stars south actress Nayanthara as the leading lady. Sharing a glimpse of the film, SRK wrote, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

SRK's new look has indeed left his fans shell-shocked. They took to Twitter and shared clips of the teaser and expressed their excitement.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment previously took to social media and shared that they will be unveiling their 'most ambitious movie'.

Sharing a poster, they wrote, "We know, you have been waiting and it’s almost here! See you at 2 PM."

This led to several speculations and one of them being the release of Jawan's teaser. Fans took to Twitter and expressed their excitement. One of the users wrote, "Can't wait for the trailer of the decade #Jawan." Another said, "Guys Finally Wait is Over , Get Ready Our #Jawan teaser out on Today 2.00Pm. 2023 means SRKIAN Years"

Check out netizens reactions below: