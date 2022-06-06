When Joe Biden played BTS song Butter at the White House and members flaunted their moves | Inside videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/V_VBTS.KIMTAEHYUNG When BTS met US president Joe Biden at the White House

South Korean band BTS recently marked their presence at the White House where they met US President Joe Biden to address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. The members including leader RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung aka V and Jungkook, talked about respecting each identity and spreading love. When BTS met Joe Biden, the US president appeared to be equally thrilled and said that he is one President who appreciates them. Biden also played BTS' popular English song 'Butter' to make them feel at home.

Joe Biden’s official Twitter handle shared a video of BTS' visit to the White House and wrote, "It was great to meet with you this week at the White House, @bts_bighit. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes requires all of us to stand up, speak out, and give hate no safe harbor. Thanks for all you’re doing. It matters."

The video showed BTS grooving to Butter and the US President played it for them, Watch:

BTS ARMY was extremely proud of the septet as they visited the White House and raised their voice once again for a good cause. Inside videos have been going viral on the internet from BTS' visit. One video shows BTS members taking a tour of the White House while another video shows them posing with Biden flaunting the hand heart.

Talking about fans' reactions to the videos, a Twitter user wrote, "I am so damn proud of you." Another wrote, "I am proud to be an AMRY with you as my idols."

K-Pop sensation BTS visited the White House on May 31 to talk with President Joe Biden about combating the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans — bringing superstar sizzle to an otherwise sad and scary topic. Band members J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her briefing with reporters on the final day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.