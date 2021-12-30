Kashmiri woman, married to Pak terrorist, narrates how terror group Hizbul treats family of dead terrorists

Follow us on Image Source : ANI There is no humanity in Pakistan, Razia Bibi said.

Razia Bibi, a Kashmiri woman who was married to a Pakistani terrorist and abandoned by Hizbul leadership to her fate upon his husband's death while speaking to a news agency said that the lives of youth of Kashmir are being ruined by misusing the name of Islam.

"I collected some money and decided to go back to India. Coming back to India was a very good decision. My children are really happy. Pakistan does not take care of their own citizens, what will they do for those who go from here? There is no humanity in Pakistan," Razia Bibi said

In another development, for the first time since insurgency broke out in Kashmir, the total number of terrorists active in the valley has fallen below 200 and the recruitment of youngsters by terror outfits has also been kept in check, top security officials said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in the Qazigund area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey said the security situation has improved in the valley.

"Majority of the operations conducted this year were based on human intelligence," Lt Gen. Pandey said, adding that the number of active terrorists in the valley has come down to 180.

Giving further details, Kumar said this is the first time since insurgency broke out that the total number of active terrorists across Kashmir has fallen below the 200-mark.

"It is also for the first time that the number of local terrorists is below 100 -- at 85 or 86," he said.

