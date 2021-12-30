Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: 6 JeM terrorists killed during separate encounters in Kulgam, Anantnag

As many as six terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts, the police said on Thursday.

According to the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, four of the killed terrorists have been identified so far.

Of these, two are Pakistani and two are local terrorists. The identity of the other two terrorists is being ascertained.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Another encounter broke out at Nowgam Shahabad in Dooru area of Anantnag on Wednesday.

