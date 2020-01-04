Saturday, January 04, 2020
     
'Karwali bezzati': Twitter mocks Pak PM Imran Khan for spreading fake video against India

Twitterati mocked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for tweeting fake videos against India which later turned to be an incident video in Bangladesh.

New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2020 8:09 IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again was red-faced for tweeting out fake video to advance his anti-India propaganda claiming pogrom against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh which later turned out to be an old video of an incident in Bangladesh. Imran Khan had posted a video on Twitter claiming pogrom against Muslims in India, however, people on Twitter were soon to note that it was an old video of an incident in Bangladesh, following which Pak PM had to delete the tweets from his timeline.

However, the damage to his image and reputation was already done as several users took to Twitter and mocked Imran Khan for carrying out fake propaganda against India.

After it was confirmed that Imran Khan had tweeted fake videos, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar mocked Pakistani PM saying, "Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat."

Khan shared the video on his Twitter handle claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in UP. He captioned it — "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin also took to Twitter and slammed Imran Khan saying "repeat offenders... #oldhabitsdiehard."

Not a first time when Pakistan had to face embarrassment for carrying out fake propaganda against India. At UNGA also, Pakistani representative has faced the same humiliation for peddling fake news against India after she was caught.

While Imran Khan deleted all his tweets, this hasn't stopped Twitterati from mocking the Pakistani prime minister, take a look at some reactions.

Imran Khan right now, "Itne logo ne video share kiya, sahi hi laga tha." pic.twitter.com/hqEpbRpEzq

— Shilajit (@ShilajitIsHere) January 3, 2020

 

