'Karwali bezzati': Twitter mocks Pak PM Imran Khan for spreading fake video against India

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again was red-faced for tweeting out fake video to advance his anti-India propaganda claiming pogrom against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh which later turned out to be an old video of an incident in Bangladesh. Imran Khan had posted a video on Twitter claiming pogrom against Muslims in India, however, people on Twitter were soon to note that it was an old video of an incident in Bangladesh, following which Pak PM had to delete the tweets from his timeline.

However, the damage to his image and reputation was already done as several users took to Twitter and mocked Imran Khan for carrying out fake propaganda against India.

After it was confirmed that Imran Khan had tweeted fake videos, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar mocked Pakistani PM saying, "Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat."

Khan shared the video on his Twitter handle claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in UP. He captioned it — "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin also took to Twitter and slammed Imran Khan saying "repeat offenders... #oldhabitsdiehard."

Not a first time when Pakistan had to face embarrassment for carrying out fake propaganda against India. At UNGA also, Pakistani representative has faced the same humiliation for peddling fake news against India after she was caught.

While Imran Khan deleted all his tweets, this hasn't stopped Twitterati from mocking the Pakistani prime minister, take a look at some reactions.

Lot common between Imran Khan and Rahul Gandhi, but this one will beat Rahul Gandhi’s Fake agenda pic.twitter.com/XYgohoUw4h — Kashmiri Pandits News कोशूर न्यूज़ चैनल (@kpnewschannel) January 3, 2020

Fake News Peddler Oxford Graduate #ImranKhan Dnt knw/Bother About Wht Is Happening In Own Country,Whr #Sikh Minority Attacked By Pakistani Mob In #NankanaSahib



Bt He Has/Hv All Fake News About India To Defame It & Tweeted Thm 2



Whn @Uppolice Replied Him,He Deleted His Own Tweet pic.twitter.com/dS1EAKiBPl — " शर्मा कंचन " (@PROUD_2B_LAWYER) January 4, 2020

Imran Khan such a shame..hence proved you are a dumbo — immahar (@mahar_delhi) January 3, 2020

Imran khan is busy posting fake videos of police beating progrom😂 while mob is attacking Nankana Sahib Gurudwara (holy birthplace of shri guru nanak dev ji) and threatening to wipe out sikhs from Pakistan. SHAME! #NankanaSahib #Pakistan https://t.co/cAN8We937R — Tejas Dhavale (@DhavaleTejas) January 3, 2020

✅1971:Gen Niazi tried to attack India;got defeated, ashamed, surrendered & ran away

✅2020:Imran Khan Niazi tried to attack India using fake video from Bangladesh;got defeated, ashamed, surrendered by deleting the tweets & ran away



Pakistani Niazis,dont u dare mess with India🤣 pic.twitter.com/RVPtumRSsU — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) January 3, 2020

Imran Khan right now, "Itne logo ne video share kiya, sahi hi laga tha." pic.twitter.com/hqEpbRpEzq — Shilajit (@ShilajitIsHere) January 3, 2020

ImranKhan on realizing that the video shared by him is actually a seven year old one from Dhaka and not India..would b like #Imrankhan pic.twitter.com/hvxgEZvCbC — Artidesai555 (@artidesai555) January 3, 2020

I have never seen a sitting PM of even an island getting bashed by a spokesperson of MEA like this@ImranKhanPTI is not just shameless but naked



Dear Paki brothers and sisters, this is what u have earned but let me assure u, by July 2020, a new ISI Army puppet will be appointed https://t.co/Nyff3rys3S — #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) January 3, 2020

Pakistan Army chief to Imran Khan: pic.twitter.com/gxJ3We6Q1m — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 3, 2020

Imagine how jobless, worthless & sick-minded the PM of a country is when he searches for videos of Bangladesh from 2013 & posts it to attack India.



How shamelessly he deleted all the 3 tweets without even offering an apology.@UN must force @ImranKhanPTI to apologize to India. pic.twitter.com/imrVHOh3C7 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) January 3, 2020

Darpok PM

Bhaag gaya videos delete kar ke 😂😂😂 — 🌸𝑹𝒊𝒚𝒂💙 (@RealpolitikRiya) January 3, 2020

