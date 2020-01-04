Repeat offenders, old habits die hard: Syed Akbaruddin slams Imran Khan for spreading fake news against India

Pak PM Imran Khan and India's permanent representative to US Syed Akbaruddin

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced massive humiliation in front of the world over his tweet where he shared a video alleging pogrom against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh which later turned out to be an old video of an incident in Bangladesh, India's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin mocked Imran Khan saying repeat offenders... #Oldhabitsdiehard.

Once again pushing his hate propaganda against India, Pakistan PM Imran Khan took to Twitter and shared a video claiming atrocities on Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, however, Twitterati, were soon to note that it was an old video of an incident in Bangladesh.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has deleted all three videos from his Twitter timeline in which he falsely claimed that Police was carrying out a pogrom against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/NF7iDMliI9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

Imran Khan, who once again appeared as fool to the world, had to delete his tweets amid massive humiliation and trolling on the micro-blogging site twitter.

Uttar Pradesh police also took to Twitter and issued a clarification saying, "This is not from UP, but from a May, 2013 incident in Dhaka, Bangladesh.The RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed," UP Police wrote on the microblogging site, tagging Khan's tweet.

This is not from U.P, but from a May,2013 incident in Dhaka,Bangladesh.The RAB(Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed.

1. https://t.co/Rp3kcKHz2K

2.https://t.co/zf7qk9bY7M@UPPViralCheck https://t.co/4krjmD38PK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 3, 2020

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also slammed Pakistan Imran Khan for peddling "fake news" after he tweeted a video of what he claimed was police action in Uttar Pradesh but turned out to be of an incident in Bangladesh.

Khan shared the video on his Twitter handle claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in UP. He captioned it — "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".

"Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with hashtag 'Old habits die hard'.