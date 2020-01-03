Imran Khan tweets fake video of 'police atrocities on Muslims in UP'; deletes later

Image Source : FILE Imran Khan tweets fake video of police violence on Muslim; deletes later

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was left red-faced on Friday after he tweeted an old video of violence from Bangladesh as 'Indian police's pogrom against Muslim in UP."

Twitterati soon spotted the video on Youtube, which was titled "[GRAPHIC] Bangladesh police brutality of Hefazat-e-Islam 3", uploaded in 2013. Later, Khan deleted his tweet.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police also responded on Twitter and informed that the video is from Dhaka.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has deleted all three videos from his Twitter timeline in which he falsely claimed that Police was carrying out a pogrom against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/NF7iDMliI9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

This is not from U.P, but from a May,2013 incident in Dhaka,Bangladesh.The RAB(Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed.

1. https://t.co/Rp3kcKHz2K

2.https://t.co/zf7qk9bY7M@UPPViralCheck https://t.co/4krjmD38PK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 3, 2020

Tweet fake news, get caught, delete tweet: MEA on Imran Khan's 'UP video'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling "fake news" after he tweeted the video.

"Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with hashtag 'Old habits die hard'.