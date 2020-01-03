Friday, January 03, 2020
     
  Imran Khan tweets fake video of 'police atrocities on Muslims in UP'; deletes later

Imran Khan tweets fake video of 'police atrocities on Muslims in UP'; deletes later

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was left red-faced on Friday after he tweeted an old video of violence from Bangladesh as 'Indian police's pogrom against Muslim in UP."

New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2020 23:20 IST
Image Source : FILE

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was left red-faced on Friday after he tweeted an old video of violence from Bangladesh as 'Indian police's pogrom against Muslim in UP."

Twitterati soon spotted the video on Youtube, which was titled "[GRAPHIC] Bangladesh police brutality of Hefazat-e-Islam 3", uploaded in 2013. Later, Khan deleted his tweet. 

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police also responded on Twitter and informed that the video is from Dhaka.

Tweet fake news, get caught, delete tweet: MEA on Imran Khan's 'UP video'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling "fake news" after he tweeted the video.

"Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with hashtag 'Old habits die hard'.

