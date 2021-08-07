Karnataka: Ex-CM Yediyurappa to get cabinet-rank facilities, says state govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will receive all facilities at par with Cabinet-rank ministers, the state government announced on Saturday. This will be applicable until Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in office, an official notification from the protocol wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to Ministers in his new cabinet, with most of them retaining the ministries they had under Yediyurappa's leadership.

The Chief Minister, who had on Wednesday expanded his new cabinet by inducting 29 Ministers, had played it safe by and large retaining old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous Yediyurappa cabinet, while six were new.

Bommai, who succeeded Yediyurappa is expected to remain in the post until the next assembly elections in 2023. Yediyurappa does not hold any official position other than being an MLA from Shikaripura assembly constituency.

According to official sources, other than the salary, the cabinet rank minister is entitled to certain allowances and facilities for vehicle, official accommodation, among others.

(With PTI Inputs)

