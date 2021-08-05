Thursday, August 05, 2021
     
Karnataka HC issues notice to ex-CM Yediyurappa and others in corruption case

PTI PTI
Bengaluru Updated on: August 05, 2021 16:59 IST
YEDIYURAPPA, KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY, CORRUPTION CASE
Image Source : PTI

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and others including his son B Y Vijayendra, who is BJP state unit vice president, to appear before it on August 17 in a case alleging corruption in a housing project.

The notices were issued on a petition by activist T J Abraham seeking quashing of an order of additional city civil and sessions judge, who had dismissed his petition for want of sanction from a competent authority to try Yediyurappa, the then chief minister and former minister S T Somashekar.

Challenging the dismissal, Abraham had moved the High Court, which served notice to Yediyurappa and others. "You are hereby directed to appear before this court in person or by a pleader duly instructed on August 17 at 10.30 am to show cause against the petition failing wherein the said petition will be heard and determined ex-parte," the court notice issued on Tuesday said.

Abraham has alleged that Yediyurappa and others, including their son and relatives, received kickbacks from a contractor to restart a stalled housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority.

The Congress too had raised this issue in the Karnataka Assembly while it moved a no-confidence motion in 2020.

Yediyurappa and his son dismissed the allegation, saying there was no truth in the charge.

