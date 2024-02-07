'Chalo Delhi': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah decries tax inequality during protest at Jantar Mantar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended an event.

Karnataka ministers and Congress MLAs initiated a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, accusing the Centre of unfair treatment regarding tax devolution and grants-in-aid to the state over recent years. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, led the demonstration against the Centre.

CM Siddaramaiah's stand

Addressing the gathering, CM Siddaramaiah emphasised the collective stand of Karnataka's ministers, MLAs, and MLCs against what they perceive as the Centre's failure to meet Karnataka's demands regarding GST and tax devolution.

During the protest against the central government at Jantar Mantar, Siddaramaiah said, "Karnataka is number two as far as tax collection is concerned; Maharashtra is number one. As a matter of fact, this year, Karnataka is contributing more than Rs 4.30 lakh crores as tax...If we collect Rs 100 as tax and give it to the Government of India, we are only getting Rs 12-13 back, that is our share..."

Karnataka Congress's grievances

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge echoed the sentiment and asserted the protest's purpose to safeguard the interests of Kannadigas, particularly concerning tax devolution and pending drought relief funds.

Karnataka's economic significance

Highlighting Karnataka's economic prowess, Home Minister G Parameshwara underscored the state's importance and reiterated their demands for GST share and drought relief, expressing disappointment over the Centre's lack of response.

BJP counters with protests against Congress-led govt

Simultaneously, as Congress staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against perceived injustices towards Karnataka, BJP leaders organised counter-demonstrations. In Karnataka, protests unfolded near the Gandhi Statue in Vidhana Soudha, while outside Parliament in Delhi, BJP leaders protested against the Congress-led government in Karnataka, echoing the political tensions surrounding the issue.

