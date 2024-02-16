Karnataka SHOCKER: Man dies by suicide over wife's obsession with making Instagram reels

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A 34-year-old man at Hanuruin in Karnataka's Chamarajanagara reportedly took his life by hanging himself from a tree on Thursday. According to sources, the deceased, Kumar, worked as a coolie and was purportedly upset by his wife's excessive focus on creating Instagram reels.

What preliminary enquiry suggests?

It is said that Kumar expressed his disapproval of his wife's obsession with social media, particularly her frequent indulgence in creating and posting reels. A preliminary enquiry has suggested that despite Kumar's objection, his wife persisted with her online activities, which may have contributed to Kumar's distress.

No suicide note was found

This often led to arguments between the couple and when things reached a flashpoint, Kumar hung himself from a tree, a senior police officer said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: How to download Instagram reels on your smartphone