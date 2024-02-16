Friday, February 16, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Karnataka SHOCKER: Man dies by suicide over wife's obsession with making Instagram reels

Karnataka SHOCKER: Man dies by suicide over wife's obsession with making Instagram reels

A preliminary enquiry has suggested that the man objected to his wife's obsession, but she did not pay heed and continued doing it. This enraged the man who took the extreme step to end his life.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Bengaluru Updated on: February 16, 2024 10:57 IST
Karnataka: Unable to handle wife's Instagram reels obsession, man dies by suicide
Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A 34-year-old man at Hanuruin in Karnataka's Chamarajanagara reportedly took his life by hanging himself from a tree on Thursday. According to sources, the deceased, Kumar, worked as a coolie and was purportedly upset by his wife's excessive focus on creating Instagram reels.

What preliminary enquiry suggests?

It is said that Kumar expressed his disapproval of his wife's obsession with social media, particularly her frequent indulgence in creating and posting reels. A preliminary enquiry has suggested that despite Kumar's objection, his wife persisted with her online activities, which may have contributed to Kumar's distress. 

No suicide note was found

This often led to arguments between the couple and when things reached a flashpoint, Kumar hung himself from a tree, a senior police officer said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: How to download Instagram reels on your smartphone

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement