Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to download Instagram reels on your smartphone

If you are using Instagram and want to download any reels from other (public) accounts, then there is good news. The photo and short video sharing platfrom have rolled out a new feature which enables the user to download the reels from a number of platforms which are available on the platform. Meta-owned platform has now given users the right to download reels on their handsets.

How to download Reeld directly without any third-party app?

Ever since Instagram came into existence, users have been obsessed with the reels and have been asking for the feature to help them download reels from other public accounts.

Many times, users like the reels of random people which are available on the platform, and desire to download so that they could share the same on other social platforms. Now, by adding the download feature for reels, users will be able to download them now.

People used to take help of the third-party apps for downloading reels from other accounts. But now Instagram has given the feature of downloading these apps.

Download Reels from Instagram: New feature now available in America

Earlier this year 2023, Instagram introduced the feature of downloading reels in the United States. Now Mark Zuckerberg-led company has launched the feature across the world. This means that Instagram users will be able to download Instagram reels without any effort.

But the users will be able to download the reels only from the public accounts- the accounts which are not locked (with privacy).

Adam Mosseri announced the information

Adam Mosseri, who is the head of Instagram informed the users about the Instagram channel which will enable the users to download Instagram reels directly from the platform.

The company has stated that the new feature is available globally, but when we tried searching for it on our smartphones, we did not find the feature, but hope to experience it soon, once we update it.

By the time of writing. Mosseri further said that you can download the reels shared by the public account to your camera roll.

The downloaded video will have an Instagram watermark which will appear on the downloaded Reels.

ALSO READ: Sam Altman returns, fires OpenAI board that fired him

Latest Technology News