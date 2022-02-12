Hijab controversy: No ban on mobile phone at educational institutions, says Karnataka Education Minister

Follow us on Image Source : AP Girl students who were barred from entering their classrooms for wearing hijab, a headscarf used by Muslim women, arrive at their college in Udupi,

Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday said that it would not be possible to ban the usage of mobile phones in colleges as digital learning has become part and parcel of the study process.

Replying to a query by reporters about rumours that usage of mobiles will be banned in schools and colleges, he said, "Nowadays modern gadgets such as mobile, computer, laptop, tab, etc have become an integral part of the teaching-learning process."

"When such is the situation, how usage of mobile can be banned?" he asked.

"Either students or parents should believe such rumours. The government's aim is to provide quality education to students at all levels using modern gadgets. Accordingly, usage of mobiles in institutions will be continued", Narayana emphasized

Meanwhile, Holiday announced to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the Hijab row, has been extended till February 16, the Karnataka government said on Friday.

However, examinations will be held as scheduled and it has been directed to conduct online classes, state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said in a statement.

This closure is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges.

The government on Thursday had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9.

