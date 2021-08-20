Chilling stories of the 3 who fell to death from a US Air Force plane in Kabul | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV While fear, uncertainty, panic were giving sleepless nights to the Afghans, many attempted to flee from the country gathering at the Kabul Airport.

A footballer, doctor and a youth were among those who lost their lives while trying to flee from Afghanistan on a US Air Force plane on August 16, a day after the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15.

Hundreds of people had gathered at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 16 to leave the country as the Taliban took control over Kabul once again after 20 years, fearing the return of their hardline agenda.

While fear, uncertainty, panic were giving sleepless nights to the Afghans, many attempted to board the US Air Force evacuation plane at the Kabul Airport.

On August 16, a US Air Force plane took off from the Kabul Airport amid chaotic scenes that showed many people running along with the plane on the runway in a desperate attempt to somehow get inside since the aircraft was already full.

Failing to catch the plane, some managed to hold on to the landing gear of the aircraft, it was then when two people fell to death from the plane and landed on a terrace of a house. Another person's remains were found on the landing gear of the plane when it landed in Doha, Qatar, officials said.

Among those who lost their lives include a footballer named Zaki Anwari, a doctor Safiullah Hotak, and a woman identified as Fida Mohammad.

Zaki Anwari, 19-year-old footballer, dies while fleeing Afghanistan

A 19-year-old Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari was among those killed after he clung to a US military aircraft leaving Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to Doha. According to reports, his remains were found in the wheel well of the aircraft when it landed in Doha.

According to a report in france24.com, Anwari was identified as one of those who had stormed the runway in a desperate bid to cling on to evacuating flights. The report said that he was a high school student and a member of the country's national junior football team.

According to a report in dailymail.co.uk, he was trapped in the landing gear of the US evacuation flight.

"Mr Anwari's remains were discovered in the wheel well of a US C-17 transport jet when it arrived in Qatar after the plane had taken off from Kabul with despairing Afghans clinging to the fuselage on Monday," the report claimed.

"His football team the Khorosan lions reported that he had been among the teen's videoed clinging to the side of a US C-17 transport," it added.

A doctor and a youth

Another two persons who were seen falling off from the US evacuation plane in a viral video landed on the terrace of a house of an Afghan family.

As per reports, the doctor Safiullah Hotak was identified with a birth certificate found in the pocket of one of the bodies while another youth was identified as Fida Mohammad.

The bodies were found in a pool of blood, with stomachs and heads split open, almost 4 kms away from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

