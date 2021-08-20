Taliban searched closed Indian consulates in Kandhar, Herat; took away parked cars

Follow us on Image Source : AP The US government's decision to exit from Afghanistan allowed Taliban fighters to gather strength and move quickly to seize power.

Taliban fighters visited the closed Indian consulates in Afghanistan's Kandahar and Herat on Wednesday and searched for documents, sources from intelligence agencies have said. They said that the Taliban fighters also took away parked cars from the consulates.

The Taliban, which took over Afghanistan after 20 years, are conducting door-to-door searches in the country to identify those who worked with the US-led western forces in the two decades.

Besides the embassy in the capital Kabul, India operated four consulates in the country. India is among other countries that are evacuating their staff and people from the war-torn nation.

The incidents of violence in Afghanistan have become frequent since Sunday, the day the Taliban declared that it has captured the capital city of Kabul. Although the terror outfit has promised to secure the rights of women and children, disturbing visuals have surfaced where Taliban fighters are seen beating women and children.

Taliban's capture of Afghanistan after the fall of the government brought an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country. The war began after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. The US government's decision to exit from Afghanistan allowed Taliban fighters to gather strength and move quickly to seize power.

READ MORE: No double standards, terrorists are terrorists: Jaishankar outlines eight-point action plan at UNSC

READ MORE: Afghanistan women journalists say they are now being 'barred' from working

Latest India News