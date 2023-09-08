Watch: US President Joe Biden waves at folk dancers, meets US Ambassador's daughter at Delhi airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI US President Joe Biden being received by Union Minister of State VK Singh, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and others upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit, in New Delhi

G20 Summit: United States President Joe Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening to attend the G20 Summit which is taking place under India's presidency this year.

Upon his arrival at the Delhi airport, Joe Biden was received by Union Minister VK Singh, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti among other key officials.

Joe Biden greeted the Indian officials and US Ambassador who were there to receive him and waved towards a group of women performing a folk dance to welcome foreign dignitaries, who were arriving for the G20 Summit.

The US President also met US Ambassador Garcetti's daughter who was present at the airport to welcome the President.

Soon after his arrival in New Delhi, US President Joe Biden headed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence for the bilateral meeting. Key issues including predator drones, Jet engine deal among others are likely to be the agenda for talks.

