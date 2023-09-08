G20 Summit: US President Biden arrives in Delhi for much-anticipated event, bilateral with PM Modi shortly

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE President Biden steps down from Air Force One

US President Joe Biden, who left for India to participate in the historic G20 Summit in New Delhi, landed in the national capital, where he received a grand welcome from Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd).

Biden, 80, who has been in the race for the upcoming Presidential elections, has landed at the Delhi Airport for the first time ever since he became the President of the United States in 2021.

According to the sources, PM Modi and Biden will meet at former's house, where the two leaders will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Earlier Thursday, PM Modi confirmed his meetings with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US President Joe Biden. As of writing this article, the Prime Minister has already met with his Mauritius and Bangladeshi counterparts.

This is a developing story. More details ill be added.

