Rishi Sunak on India-UK Free Trade Agreement: 'Still hard work to go'

UK PM Rishi Sunak, who landed earlier today for the much-awaited G20 Summit in Delhi, lauded India for hosting the mega event in the national capital and said he is looking forward to finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). However, the British PM said he although both nations have made enormous progress but there are sectors which need to be worked out comprehensively.

"Both Modi ji and I are keen to see a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal concluded between our two countries...Trade deals always take time, they need to work for both countries. Although we have made enormous progress there is still hard work to go," he said in an interview to news agency ANI.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

