JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh discharged from AIIMS, over 30 JNU students and faculty members injured

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence at the university, was discharged from the AIIMS here on Monday. Ghosh suffered head injuries in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday. The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

Ghosh was not the only one injured in the violence inside JNU campus on Sunday night. Over 30 students and faculty members were injured when a mob of over 100 goons ran riot inside the JNU campus with iron rods and sticks.

This violence has led to students protest across the country in solidarity with their JNU counterparts. In Mumbai, an impromptu protest was held overnight at the Gateway of India against the violence in JNU. Former JNU student Umar Khalid and comedian Kunal Kamra were both present in the protest.

Delhi Police has said that they have registered an FIR in the matter and are monitoring CCTV cameras and social media for identifying the culprits.

