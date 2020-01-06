Image Source : PTI Jawaharlal Nehru University violence

JNU violence: At least 20 students and a JNU faculty have been injured in the violence that broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday evening after masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and also damaged property at the campus. Soon after the University's authorities reported the matter to the Delhi Police, a flag march was conducted inside the campus in order to calm down the situation. An FIR has been registered in the incident while investigation to identify those who were involved in the attack is underway.

JNU violence | What we know so far

Group of around 100 masked goons armed with sticks, rods entered JNU campus on Sunday evening and attacked students, faculty members.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, a faculty member were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Among those injured, around 20 people have been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi.

Several politicians including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited AIIMS to meet victims in JNU violence.

The goons also went on to rampage and damaged campus property.

As per sources, masked men also attempted to enter the Periyar Hostel by climbing the pipes, a JNU student informed on Twitter.

The roads on the campus were littered with debris of cars the windshield of which was smashed to smithereens. Huge stones and shards of glass on the roads and in the corridors made for a shocking spectacle on the campus of the premier education institution of higher studies.

Soon the police was informed which reached the University and conducted a flag march to calm down the situation.

JNU students' union has alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is behind this attack.

According to a reported who was reported yesterday's violence described it as '30 minutes of pure terror'.

Once the police stepped inside the campus, the situation began turning into normal.

Students, teachers after Sunday's incident met Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa and demanded strict action against those were involved in JNU campus violence.

Students across universities protest, condemn Sunday's JNU violence

Students across universities including Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jadavpur University (JU), meanwhile, students in Mumbai, Pune showed solidarity in support of JNU students, condemning yesterday's incident.

Students from various colleges protested at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence.

In Mumbai, youngsters, mostly students from different city colleges, assembled on the pavement across Hotel Taj near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence. It was an "impromptu assembly at a short notice,” a student said.

Delhi Police assures action against perpetrators

The Delhi Police has assured action against the perpetrators of Sunday's violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). A JNU delegation comprising students, teachers have met Delhi Police official yesterday and demanded that those involved in the incident must be identified and punished.

Blame game between BJP and Congress start

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took it to Twitter and wrote, "The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.

However, the BJP blamed the "forces of anarchy" for creating unrest to shore up "their shrinking political footprint".

Senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a JNU alumnus, described the violence as "horrifying" and asserted that the Modi government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.

