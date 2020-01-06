Watch: 'Delhi police, go back' slogans raised during flag march inside JNU campus after Sunday's violence

Image Source : PTI Protesting students at Jawarharlal Nehru University

The Delhi Police on Sunday conducted a flag march in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after violence broke out inside its campus when masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and also damaged property. In a never heard incident of violence before inside a varsity campus, at least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

The incident has been condemned by a number of political leaders, students across the country while some have expressed shock over the kind of violence inside at the campus saying they have never seen an incident like that before.

In order to calm down the situation, the Delhi Police on Sunday conducted a flag march in the university, however, some students raised slogans boycotting cops saying, "Delhi police, go back."

These slogans were raised during the flag march conducted by cops inside the campus.

Meanwhile, JNU's Teachers Federation (JNUTF) has appealed to agitators and their patrons not to instigate students for violence and criminal activities. We appeal to JNU community to restore peaceful environment of JNU where one can express his/her disagreement democratically.

JNUTF added that it is extremely concerned about the environment of fear and brutality created by some violent agitating students, while condemning Sunday's attack.

On Sunday night, Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa held a meeting with students and teachers of JNU at the Police Headquarters at ITO. Also, a student delegation has been allowed to visit AIIMS trauma centre where those injured in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence are admitted.

As a result of Sunday's JNU violence, students across the country including Mumbai, Pune are protesting and showing solidarity for those injured in the incident.

