JNU violence: 20 admitted to AIIMS trauma centre as masked mob enters campus; attacks students, faculty

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday witnessed unprecedented violence after several masked individuals entered the university campus, barged into hostels, ransacked rooms and thrashed students and teachers with wooden and metal rods. While the number of the injured in the various clashes which occurred through the day was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the AIIMS with severe injuries following the evening clash. The injured included two office-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh - who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries.

JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack. Hostel rooms, and lobbies, and vehicles standing on the road were vandalised during the assault.

According to the ABVP, its presidential candidate Manish Jangid was injured badly and may have suffered a fractured hand after he was assaulted. The JNU administration summoned the police on the campus and prohibitory orders were imposed. Four goons were nabbed from the varsity's main North Gate late on Sunday.

While eyewitnesses maintained that the flare-up could have been averted if the police had taken action on time, Special Commissioner of Police, RS Krishnaiah said that the police entered the campus only on the varsity administration's request following the clash.

Delhi Police hold meeting with students, teachers over JNU violence

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Monday. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours after masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

The delegation comprising students and teachers from JNU, Jamia and Delhi University submitted an application to the Delhi Police PRO with four demands, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

"The police have assured us that they will look into the matter and our demands," president Federation of Central University teachers' associations Rajib Ray said.

The students demanded that police leave the JNU campus. Earlier, police said peace has been restored in the JNU after the violence.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the JNU premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.

Meanwhile, a flag march by the police was blocked by belligerent students as situation at the JNU campus heated up in the wee hours of Monday.

The students blocked the police path at the Sabarmati T-point. However, the police managed to dodge the students blockade and continued to march towards the convention centre. But even before they could cover some distance, the police's path was once again blocked by the protesting students.

The students continued to shepherd the police backward towards the North Gate of the JNU campus.

The university authorities have blamed students, opposing the registration process, for the violence on campus.

Delhi Police probing allegations of police firing during CAA protests: Officials

Recent incidents of violence and riots against the amended Citizenship Act at the JNU campus are being probed by the Delhi Police. A video had cropped up showing policemen opening fire on stone-pelting protesters at Mathura Road. However, the Delhi Police had denied any firing by its personnel. A media report claimed that the incident of firing was registered in a police diary, but a senior official said that if anything like that happened it was an act of "self defence" by cops "under attack" from the stone pelters as could be seen in the purported video.

In the purported video, three policemen were seen taking shield behind a wall when protesters were on the rampage and pelting stones on them. Two policemen pulled out their service pistol and fired three shots towards the stone pelters and rushed to a safe location.

The video was shot at Mathura Road where major violence took place on December 15.

After the incident, the Delhi Police have maintained that no gunshots were fired on protesters. Even a protester, who is undergoing treatment at Safdurjung hospital, was suspected to have received bullet injury but later it was claimed that injury was from shards of tear gas.

