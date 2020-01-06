JNU Violence: 10 latest developments

Image Source : PTI After violence on JNU campus, large number of protesters gathered outside Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO in New Delhi and held demonstrations.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening as a mob comprising of masked persons barged into the campus and beat up students and university faculty. The mob also vandalised property inside JNU. There were number of injuries and police converged in to contain the violence. Here are 10 latest developments:

Four suspects have been detained by the police. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the HRD Ministry have sought reports on the violence. Delhi Police said late on Sunday that situation on JNU campus had become peaceful. The violence triggered late-night protests on university campuses across the country. Protests were held at AMU, IIT-Bombay and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), among others. Additionally, the violence against students and faculty has been condemned by faculty associations of Jadavpur University and Jamia Milia Islamia. AIIMS hospital said that 18 injured persons were brought in for treatment. However, news agencies said that number of the injured was as high as 28, as of late Sunday night Among the injured is JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh. She has been admitted to AIIMS hospital with injuries to her head. All India Students Association (AISA), JNUSU and JNU Teachers' Association have all held the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) responsible for the violence. But the ABVP said left-affiliated student unions were responsible for the violence. "Masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people...police had been called in to maintain law and order," said JNU administration. According to agency reports, violence started around 5 PM near Sabarmati tea point on the campus, where there had been minor clashes over the issue of semester registration under the revised rules. Delhi Police conducted a flag march to bring the situation under control. After violence on JNU campus, a large number of protesters gathered outside Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO in New Delhi and held demonstrations. At the time of publishing this report, the protest was ongoing. Violence at JNU has elicited reactions from across political spectrum. Priyanka Gandhi visited AIIMS hospital to meet those injured in the violence. On Twitter, she criticised Narendra Modi government in strong words and alleged that it wanted to divide Indian society. DMK president MK Stalin said that perpetrators of violence should be caught. Milind Deora said asked for an impartial inquiry into the incident. BJP in its tweet condemned the violence and said that "forces of anarchy" were behind the violence.

Also Read | Who is Aishe Ghosh, the JNUSU president brutally assaulted by masked mob?

Also Read | JNU Video: Masked mob goes on rampage inside campus beating people, destroying property

Also Read | Swaraj Abhiyan Chief Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside JNU | WATCH

Watch | Injured JNU students taken to AIIMS after violence on campus