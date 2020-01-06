Image Source : ANI Delhi police registers FIR in JNU violence case; identification process underway, says DCP South West Delhi

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence case that left over 30 students and faculty members injured on Sunday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West Delhi, Devendra Arya said that the police was monitoring various sources and that action will be taken against those responsible.

Speaking to news agency ANI Arya said, "We have taken cognizance of yesterday's JNU Violence and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footage will be part of investigation."

He added that the identification process is underway and the culprits will soon be dealt with.

The DCP also said that he believed that the police acted 'well in time' on Sunday, contrary to what some people are saying that the police did not do anything when the goons were roaming around freely inside the university campus.

A mob of over 100 masked goons ran riot inside JNU campus with iron rods and lathis. Over 30 students and faculty members got injured in the clashes which incited a protest countrywide.

In Mumbai's Gateway of India, impromptu protests took place in solidarity with the JNU students and faculty members who were at the receiving end of a mob.

