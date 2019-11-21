Sena attacks BJP over lathicharge on JNU students, says 'they should not try to suppress democratic protests'

In an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the ongoing protests at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP got their current position by protesting. In its mouthpiece, Saamana editorial, the Shiv Sena today said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got their current position by protesting."

"They should not try to suppress democratic protests. BJP leaders stood with Anna Hazare in his anti-corruption movement. BJP should not forget that they came to power by protesting," the Saamana editorial hit out at the saffron party.

The editorial further read it does not support the students crossing barricades, however, lathicharge on blind and disabled students is also not the right way to contain such a situation.

"If this kind of protest happened under the Congress government, the BJP would have protested in Parliament. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) would have given a call for a Bharat Bandh."

"By resorting to lathicharge on students did the government solve the problem of the students who are saying that they cannot afford the current hike in the hostel prices?" the Saamana editorial stated.

"This university has given many gems like Abhijit Banerjee who are making India proud. This institution has given many great leaders but none of them were of the right-wing view. The voices being raised to demand their rights must not be suppressed. Rather than fighting with students, the government must try to solve their problem," the Saamana editorial added.

