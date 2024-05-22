Wednesday, May 22, 2024
     
Jharkhand: Youth jumps into 100-foot lake to make Instagram reel, dies

The viral video showed the youth jumping into the 100-foot lake to make an Instagram reel and drowned moments after his jump.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Sahibganj Updated on: May 22, 2024 17:00 IST
A snapshot from the viral video
Image Source : X A snapshot from the viral video

A stunt by an 18-year-old youth for making an Instagram reel went horribly wrong in Jharkhand's Sahibganj. According to a report published by India Today, the teenager died after he jumped into deep water from a height in an attempt to make a reel on social video. 

The victim was identified as Tausif. His calculation to jump into a quarry lake from a height of about 100 feet on Monday evening went wrong and he drowned moments after jumping. The viral video showed that he ran a few meters before leaping towards the lake. When his friends realized that, Tausif was drowning, they ran to save him but it was too late. 

When his friends informed locals and the police, they launched a search operation and recovered his body.

What the viral video showed

The youth is seen in the video taking a few steps back before jumping into the lake. The victim swam a few seconds in the water after the deadly jump. But a few seconds later, he started drowning. His friends swam toward Tausif but he was missing under water. 

"After jumping into the water several feet deep, Tausif could not control himself and drowned," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Kushwaha.

