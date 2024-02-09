Friday, February 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Jharkhand: Three of a family axed to death in Gumla district

Jharkhand: Three of a family axed to death in Gumla district

Jharkhand crime news: Three people were killed brutally on the spot, while one was seriously injured and was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi for better treatment.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Gumla (Jharkhand) Updated on: February 09, 2024 18:25 IST
Jharkhand news, three killed wit axe, Jharkhand crime news, Jharkhand news, three of a family axed t
Image Source : INDIA TV Three of a family axed to death in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

Jharkhand crime news: Three persons of a family were hacked to death with an axe in Jharkhand's Gumla district today (February 9) allegedly over sharing of logs of a felled tree, police said. One person was injured in the incident that happened in Sakrauli village in Sisai police station area around 3:00 pm, they said.

"The dispute within the family turned violent and one of them, who had a sharp weapon (axe), attacked four others. Three people were killed on the spot, while one was seriously injured," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Suresh Prasad Sahu said.

The injured person was referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment, he said. Two persons were detained in connection with the case, police said.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand coal mine attack case: NIA carries out raids in Bihar, one held with Rs 1.3 crore

ALSO READ: Jharkhand land scam: ED shows '539 pages' of WhatsApp chats of Hemant Soren to court

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement