Jharkhand coal mine attack case: NIA carries out raids at multiple locations in Bihar, one held with Rs 1.3 cr

Jharkhand coal mine attack case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a man along with Rs 1.3 crore during a raid at multiple locations in Bihar in a case related to an attack on a coal mine at Jharkhand's Tetariyakhad in 2020, an official said.

According to NIA, during the raids conducted at two locations each in Bhagalpur and Purnea, as well as one location in Madhepura, the federal agency team seized a rifle, a pistol, five mobile phones, a hard disk, incriminating documents, and assorted ammunition.

The case, initially reported at the Balumath police station in Jharkhand in December 2020, centered around an assault at the coal mine carried out by members of a "terror gang," including Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu, and others.

NIA probe

During its investigation into the case, the NIA discovered that the Aman Sahu gang was responsible for numerous high-profile crimes in Jharkhand, such as shooting at a deputy superintendent of police and extorting money from businessmen and contractors.

The gang had also established connections with various splinter Naxal groups and other organized criminal gangs operating outside of Jharkhand. "The premises raided today belonged to associates of the gang involved in a conspiracy to commit terrorist activities. One associate, identified as Shankar Yadav of Bhagalpur, was involved in investing/channelising the extortion money collected on behalf of Aman Sahu in the real estate sector," the spokesperson said.

Yadav was arrested after authorities discovered Rs 1.3 crore in his possession.

NIA filed chargesheet against 24 accused

The NIA, which assumed control of the case from the Jharkhand Police in March 2021, has filed three charge sheets against 24 accused individuals. These charges relate to extortion and hindering government activities in Latehar, Jharkhand, as part of a criminal conspiracy.

Additionally, Pramod Yadav, an associate of Sahu, had provided shelter to Pradeep Ganjhu, an accused individual from Madhepura district who was wanted by the police and carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh.

