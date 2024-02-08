Jharkhand land scam: ED shows '539 pages' of WhatsApp chats of Hemant Soren to court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The troubles for former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is under judicial remand in the alleged land scam case, seem mounting as the latest revelation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials suggests that JMM chief, with the help of officers close to him, not only involved in grabbing government lands but was also indulged in transfer posting of officers by taking bribes.

ED recovers 539 pages of WhatsApp chat

This fresh allegation against Soren came to light through WhatsApp chats recovered by ED officials during the investigation. 539 pages of WhatsApp chat between Soren and his close friend Binod Singh - an architect by profession - and others were produced before the court. The ED also claimed that the documents related to the transfer of Bokaro and Chalbasa Jail Superintendent were recovered from the mobile in which the rate of transfer posting was mentioned.

According to ED, Binod WhatsApped Soren on 07-06-2020 in which it was written:

"Kahin ka DC bana dena....no relation pure comercial. Bhai, abhi tak jitana bhi sifarish kiya hai ksisi se ek rupaya nahi liya hai, kaam hone ke baad jaisa adesh hoga apka...lekin request hai please case consider kar lena...I wish hum bhi chhote se system ka part hoten" (Make DC somewhere...No relation pure commercial. Brother, till now whatever recommendation he has made, he has not taken even a single rupee from anyone. Yes, after the work is done, as per your order, but the request is pls consider cases.. I wish I too were a port of a small system."

This WhatsApp chat contains the names of many officers and their current posting along with details of where they want to be posted.

Soren is not giving a direct answer: ED

The ED alleged that this chat clearly shows that Soren was not only taking over government land by forging documents and manipulating government papers but also involved in the malpractice of transfer posting and taking money by misusing his position.

Meanwhile, Ranchi's PMLA court extended the ED remand of Soren by 5 more days. The agency had sought 7 days' remand from the court.