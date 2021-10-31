Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jharkhand: Man administered COVID-19 vaccine instead of anti-rabies jab, probe ordered

Jharkhand: Man administered COVID-19 vaccine instead of anti-rabies jab, probe ordered

Raju Singh, who received dog-bite injuries in Naudiha village on Saturday, had already taken two doses of the Covid vaccine, a senior official said.

PTI PTI
Ranchi Published on: October 31, 2021 22:37 IST
Man administered COVID-19 vaccine instead of anti-rabies jab in Jharkhand
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ AP

Man administered COVID-19 vaccine instead of anti-rabies jab in Jharkhand (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old man, who had rushed to a health centre in Palamu district after being bitten by a dog, was mistakenly administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine instead of an anti-rabies jab, a senior official said on Sunday. Raju Singh, who received dog-bite injuries in Naudiha village on Saturday, had already taken two doses of the Covid vaccine, he said.

Chief Medical Officer-cum-Civil Surgeon of the district, Anil Kumar, told PTI it is a case of “sheer negligence” on the part of the health worker on duty, and added that a probe has been ordered.

Disciplinary action would be initiated against the erring health worker, if found guilty, he said.

The attending doctor had clearly prescribed anti-rabies injection for Singh, who is currently under observation, Kumar said. 

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Unlock: 500 people allowed in weddings, gatherings

ALSO READ: PM Modi to assess COVID-19 vaccination in districts with low coverage; review meet on Nov 3

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News