PM Modi to assess COVID-19 vaccination in districts with low coverage; review meet on Nov 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on November 3. According to the details, the review meeting will take place at 12 noon via video conferencing.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a statement from the Prime Minister's office read.

The prime minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage.

Chief ministers of these states will also be present on the occasion, it added.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 106.14 crore.

A total of 1,06,14,40,335 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 68,04,806 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

