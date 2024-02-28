Jharkhand: Several feared dead after train accident in Jamtara, railways to start helpline numbers

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Several feared dead after train accident in Jamtara

At least two people have been killed in a train accident in Jharkhand's Jamtara on Tuesday. The incident took place on the Howrah-Delhi main railway line. Deputy Commissioner of Jamtara said "Some deaths have been reported while the exact number cannot be confirmed. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot," .

Anant Kumar, SDM Jamtara said, "Two bodies have been recovered. We've requested Railways to start a helpline number. The reason will be known after investigation."

As per sources, several people got down from the Ang Express which had halted at the Kalajharia Railway Station in Jamtara. Meanwhile, a local train passed by and hit two people who died on the spot.

The Ang Express train was halted after seeing something like fire on the tracks, sources said. Both the deceased are passengers of Ang Express, whose identity is yet to be ascertained. The bodies of both have been sent to Jamtara Sadar Hospital.