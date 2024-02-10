Follow us on Image Source : FILE RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing at Raipur railway station

In a tragic incident, a jawan of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) was killed while a passenger was injured the former's service weapon accidentally went off at the Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

When constable Dinesh Chandra (30) was moving out from the S-2 coach of the train, his service weapon got accidentally discharged and a bullet hit his chest. A passenger, identified as Mohammad Danish, who was sleeping on an upper berth, also sustained injuries in his abdomen, he said.

The duo was shifted to a private hospital, where the constable succumbed to injuries, he said. The deceased jawan was a resident of Rajasthan, the official said, adding that an investigation into the matter was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

