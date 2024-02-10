Saturday, February 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing at Raipur railway station

RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing at Raipur railway station

The incident took place around 6 am when a team of the RPSF led by a sub-inspector was de-boarding Sarnath Express train after escort duty, the official here said.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Raipur Published on: February 10, 2024 10:43 IST
RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing
Image Source : FILE RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing at Raipur railway station

In a tragic incident, a jawan of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) was killed while a passenger was injured the former's service weapon accidentally went off at the Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

When constable Dinesh Chandra (30) was moving out from the S-2 coach of the train, his service weapon got accidentally discharged and a bullet hit his chest. A passenger, identified as Mohammad Danish, who was sleeping on an upper berth, also sustained injuries in his abdomen, he said.

The duo was shifted to a private hospital, where the constable succumbed to injuries, he said. The deceased jawan was a resident of Rajasthan, the official said, adding that an investigation into the matter was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Three CRPF personnel dead, 15 injured in Naxal attack in Bijapur district

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Two women among three Naxalites surrender in Sukma district 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Chhattisgarh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement