Chhattisgarh: Two women among three Naxalites surrender in Sukma district

Sukma: Three Naxalites, including two women, have surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, according to police on Sunday. One of the women had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on her head.

The Naxalites surrendered to the police and officials of the CRPF's 50th battalion in Sukma district on Saturday evening, expressing disappointment with the "inhuman and hollow" Naxal ideology, a senior police official said.

Who surrendered?

According to the police, those who surrendered have been identified as Dudhi Sukdi (53), Dudhi Deve (38) and Madvi Hadma (26).

The official mentioned that Deve, who was leading the Tumalpad Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (a frontal wing of Naxalites), had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on her head.

384 Naxalites surrendered in 2023

The cadres informed the police that they were "impressed" by the district police's rehabilitation initiative for Naxalites, known as 'Puna Narkom' (which translates to New Dawn, New Beginning in the local Gondi dialect).

They will be provided facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government.

Last year, a total of 384 Naxalites surrendered before the police in the state.

Sukma is among seven districts in the Naxal-hit Bastar region of the state.

(With PTI inputs)

