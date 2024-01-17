Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs 5 lakh reward killed in encounter with security forces in Dantewada

Follow us on Image Source : ANI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Dantewada: A Naxal, who was involved in the killing of three policemen and had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, said a senior police official.

The encounter occurred in the forest near Mangnar village under Barsur police station limits. The security forces, including personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters (BF), and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 195th battalion, were conducting an anti-Naxal operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of armed Naxals from the Aamdai Area Committee in the Mangnar forest, the official said.

Naxal was involved in IED blast

The official said that following an exchange of fire, the security forces recovered the body of Ratan Kashyap, also known as Salam (31), from the encounter site. Kashyap held the position of Todma Militia Platoon Deputy Commander and was a member of the Aamdai Area Committee within the outlawed Maoist organization.

In 2020, Kashyap was involved in an IED blast that resulted in the death of two policemen. Additionally, he was implicated in the murder of a policeman in the Mardum area of Bastar district. In total, Kashyap was associated with nine Naxal violence incidents in Dantewada and Bastar districts.

(With PTI inputs)

