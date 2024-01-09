Chhattisgarh: Three alleged Naxalites arrested in Sukma district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A security personnel during an ati-Naxal search operation in the forest area.

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, three individuals suspected of being Naxalites and allegedly involved in an attack on a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) team last month were apprehended, as announced by the police on Tuesday.

The arrest took place at Pandumeta Hills under the jurisdiction of the Jagargunda police station, during a joint area domination operation conducted by security personnel on Sunday. The operation involved personnel from various units, including the CRPF, its elite unit, the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the Special Task Force (STF), and the district police force.

The detained individuals, identified as Madkam Handa (35), Midiam Podia (38), and Korsa Dhurva (21), were allegedly part of the attack on a CRPF team in December, resulting in the death of a CRPF officer and injuries to a constable. They were associated with the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), considered a frontal wing of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), operating in the Jagargunda area.

The official stated, "They were allegedly involved in the attack on a team of the CRPF's 165th battalion when it was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the Jagargunda area on December 17 last year. CRPF sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy was killed, and a constable sustained bullet injuries in the attack."

With these recent arrests, a total of four individuals have been detained in connection with the December incident, according to the official.

