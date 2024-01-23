Chhattisgarh: 13-year-old student hangs himself over low score in class test

Follow us on Image Source : DIGITALLEARNING Representational pic

A 13-year-old boy allegedly ended his life in Chhattisgarh's Korba district over dejection due to a low score in a class test.

The police on Tuesday said the incident took place at Budhwari Basti under CSEB Police Chowki on late Monday evening.

The deceased was identified a student of class 6 at a private school.

According to deceased's mother, she found his son hanging from the ceiling when she returned home. The official said the police sent the body for an autopsy.

No suicide note was recovered but preliminary investigation suggested that the child was upset after getting his class test result, he said.

Further probe was underway.

(With PTI inputs)

