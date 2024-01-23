Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna.

Karpoori Thakur, former Bihar Chief Minister, will be awarded the Bharat Ratna (posthumously), the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday. Karpoori Thakur was known for championing the cause of the backward classes.

Government's announcement to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur has come ahead of his 100th birth anniversary on January 24.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he's delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur Ji at a time when we are marking his birth centenary.

"I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment," PM Modi wrote on X.

"His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," the Prime Minister said.

