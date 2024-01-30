Chhattisgarh: Three CRPF personnel dead, 14 injured in Naxal attack in Bijapur district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO CRPF jawans inside the dense forest areas during a search operation against Maoists.

Tragedy struck in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district as three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives and 14 others sustained injuries during a fierce encounter with Maoists on Tuesday. The incident unfolded near Tekalgudem village, bordering Bijapur and Sukma districts, when a joint security team was engaged in a search operation. The clash occurred around 1 pm, as a team from the 201 battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the 150 battalion of CRPF aimed to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the region.

Key points

A search operation turns deadly: The gun battle erupted during a search operation near Tekalgudem village, where a joint team of security personnel was conducting operations against Maoists.

Focused area operations: The CRPF's 201 CoBRA battalion, known for jungle warfare, was actively working to establish an FOB, a remote camp crucial for facilitating operations in core Naxal areas.

Casualties and injuries: Two CRPF personnel tragically lost their lives in the exchange of fire, while approximately 14 others sustained injuries during the intense operation.

Immediate retaliation: The CoBRA commandos swiftly launched an effective retaliation against the Maoists, responding to the ambush.

Evacuation efforts: Helicopters are being requisitioned to evacuate the injured security personnel, underscoring the urgency and gravity of the situation.

Security forces thwart potential tragedy by recovering Naxal-planted IEDs in Dantewada

Earlier in the day, in a crucial operation, security personnel successfully averted a major tragedy in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district by discovering and defusing two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites. The explosives, weighing 5 kg and 3 kg, respectively, were strategically placed on dirt tracks near Hiroli village under Kirandul police station limits. This discovery was made based on a credible tip-off, and a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF), district force, and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of security personnel.

Key points

Tip-off leads to discovery: Acting on intelligence, security forces located the IEDs, strategically planted on dirt tracks, intended to target security personnel during patrolling operations.

Team effort in defusing: The joint team, including DRG, CAF, district force, and BDS, collaborated to safely defuse the 5 kg and 3 kg IEDs, averting a potential tragedy.

Prevalent Naxal tactics: Naxalites frequently deploy explosive devices to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, which comprises seven districts.

Last year's incidents: In the past year, security forces in Chhattisgarh successfully recovered around 180 IEDs planted by Naxalites, reflecting the persistent threat in the region.

This timely and coordinated action by security forces highlights the ongoing challenges and the importance of vigilance in countering the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh.

Also read | Chhattisgarh: Two women among three Naxalites surrender in Sukma district