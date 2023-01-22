Within 24 hours of 3 bomb explosions, terrorists hurl grenades at security forces in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representational Image

Jammu and Kashmir grenade attack: Militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Eidgah locality of the city on Sunday, officials said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life. At about 8:05 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the joint party of police and CRPF in the Saidpora Eidgah area of the city, the officials said.

They said the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside without causing any kind of loss. However, it caused a minor splinter injury to 42-year-old Ajaz Ahmed Deva, S/o Abdul Rasheed Deva. According to reports, the injured has been rushed to a hospital nearby where his condition is said to be stable.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir police said it has arrested one of the longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists namely Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri alias Qasim Bhai. As per police, he was active since 2017 and was involved in various criminal cases. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

Three explosions in Jammu and Kashmir

This came a day after the union territory witnessed at least three back-to-back bomb explosions, hurting seven people. The blasts in the transport yard of Narwal were triggered by suspected terrorists at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

According to an official, the first blast occurred around 10.45 am, followed by another explosion, an official said, adding that the whole area was cordoned off and a search operation was underway.

Jaswinder Singh, an eyewitness, said the first blast occurred in a vehicle that was sent to a workshop for repairs. Fifteen minutes later, another explosion nearby littered the area with damaged parts and garbage, said Singh, chief of the Motor Spare Parts Association. Five people were injured in the first blast and two more in the second, he added.

