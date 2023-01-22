Jammu & Kashmir police recovers aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it amid 3 bomb explosions

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Jammu & Kashmir police recovers aircraft-shaped balloon

Amid a series of bomb explosions in Jammu and Kashmir, an aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was recovered by J&K police in the Khour area on Sunday. Earlier in 2021, several similar ballons were recovered from different places in the valley.

It is worth mentioning that the valley witnessed at least three explosions on Saturday, wherein seven people were injured. The blasts in the transport yard of Narwal were triggered by suspected terrorists at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

According to an official, the first blast occurred around 10.45 am, followed by another explosion, an official said, adding that the whole area was cordoned off and a search operation was underway.

Jaswinder Singh, an eyewitness, said the first blast occurred in a vehicle that was sent to a workshop for repairs. Fifteen minutes later, another explosion nearby littered the area with damaged parts and garbage, said Singh, chief of the Motor Spare Parts Association. Five people were injured in the first blast and two more in the second, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

