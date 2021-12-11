Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jammu & Kashmir: Suspected drone activity reported along International Border

Suspected drone activity was reported in Jammu and Kashmir near the Satpal border outpost along the International Border in Kathua district on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday, said a senior BSF officer.

The Border Security Force (BSF) alerted Jammu and Kashmir Police after a patrolling team heard the humming sound of a drone.

Several teams of BSF and J-K police have cordoned off the area and are conducting search operations in the area to find out if it was a drone that was used to drop narcotics or weapons from across the border, said a senior official.

