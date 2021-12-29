Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu & Kashmir: Policeman injured in encounter with terrorists in Anantnag

A policeman was injured in an encounter that started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam Shahabad Dooru area of Anantnag district on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Nowgam Shahabad Dooru area of Anantnag. In the initial firing, one police personnel got injured and was shifted to hospital. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As they zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.

