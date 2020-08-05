Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu resigns

Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has resigned. He was the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as it was converted to a Union Territory last year. Murmu was appointed on his post in October 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Girish Murmu resigns. He was appointed in October 2019 pic.twitter.com/1Kh8fG6GT8 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 5, 2020

Speculation was rife about his resignation in the run up to confirmation of the news.

Even former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah made a tweet on this late on Wednesday. The tweet did not have the word 'resignation' but was otherwise indicative of the speculation online.

"What’s with all this chatter surrounding the LG of J&K? Came out of nowhere a few hours ago & suddenly it’s all over social media & WhatsApp in J&K," he tweeted.

What’s with all this chatter surrounding the LG of J&K? Came out of no where a few hours ago & suddenly it’s all over social media & WhatsApp in J&K. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 5, 2020

Media reports suggest that GC Murmu will be taking over as the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). But no official confirmation is forthcoming at this time.

GC Murmu's resigned right on the day that marked one year of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019 PM Modi Government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The steps taken by the government bifurcated into two union territories. One was Jammu and Kashmir and the other was Ladakh. The legislature of Jammu and Kashmir was kept intact.

