Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu resigns

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu resigns

Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has resigned. He was the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as it was converted to a Union Territory last year. Murmu was appointed on his post in October 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2020 23:31 IST
gc murmu resigns,breaking news gc murmu,LT GOVERNOR G C MURMU,Jammu and kashmir,JK Reorganization Bi
Image Source : ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu resigns

Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has resigned. He was the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as it was converted to a Union Territory last year. Murmu was appointed on his post in October 2019.

Speculation was rife about his resignation in the run up to confirmation of the news.

Even former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah made a tweet on this late on Wednesday. The tweet did not have the word 'resignation' but was otherwise indicative of the speculation online.

"What’s with all this chatter surrounding the LG of J&K? Came out of nowhere a few hours ago & suddenly it’s all over social media & WhatsApp in J&K," he tweeted.

Media reports suggest that GC Murmu will be taking over as the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). But no official confirmation is forthcoming at this time.

GC Murmu's resigned right on the day that marked one year of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019 PM Modi Government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The steps taken by the government bifurcated into two union territories. One was Jammu and Kashmir and the other was Ladakh. The legislature of Jammu and Kashmir was kept intact.

Watch | Within a year of Article 370 abrogation, Gorkha soldiers get domicile in Jammu and Kashmir

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X