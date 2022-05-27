J&K: Killers of Kashmiri TV artist Amreen Bhat eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in last 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Killers of Kashmiri TV artist Amreen Bhat eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in last 3 days

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered

Jammu & Kashmir: Four Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, including two who were involved in killing a female TV artist, were killed in two separate encounters in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter broke out at Aganhanzipora locality in Awantipora area of Pulwama district late on Thursday night. Two ultras, who were responsible for killing TV artist Amreen Bhat in Budgam district a day earlier, were trapped in the cordon.

"Both killed newly joined local #terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora #Budgam & Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora #Pulwama. They had #killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered," IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Another encounter broke out in Soura area of Srinagar city where two LeT ultras were shot dead, the police said. "10 #terrorists including 3 from JeM & 7 from LeT #terror outfits killed in 3 days in #Kashmir valley. Heinous #murder case of late Ambreen bhat solved in 24 hours," Kumar said in another tweet.

Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the 10-year-old nephew of the TV actress had a bullet injury on his arm. The nephew is receiving treatment at a hospital in the district, added the police.

