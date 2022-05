Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amreen Bhat shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Budgam.

Terrorists shot dead a 35-year-old woman in the Chadoora area of Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday. The woman has been identified as Amreen Bhat, daughter of Khazar Bhat in Chadoora.

Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack. Amreen was a local TV artist.

Three terrorists belonging to terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway, police said.

