Yasin Malik terror funding case: What are the charges against Kashmiri separatist

Yasin Malik terror funding case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has demanded the death penalty against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik before a Delhi court. The leader of the banned militant separatist organisation -- Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) -- had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case, court sources said.

Yasin Malik has been accused of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, killing of Indian Air Force officers, promoting terrorism and insurgency in the valley among others.

Charges against Yasin Malik

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik has been accused under sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

Yasin Malik, the chief of banned JKLF, was on May 19 convicted by a Delhi court under the stringent anti-terror law in a case related to funding of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, after he pleaded guilty to all charges framed against him.

The court had, meanwhile, formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in the case.

